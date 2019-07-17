New name proposed for Basin Reserve to Support Women’s Sport

A push to increase support for female athletes by renaming New Zealand’s most famous cricket ground Support Women’s Sport Basin Reserve has drawn strong approval from Wellington Mayor Justin Lester and City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

The initiative was announced today and there will now be a Crowdfunding campaign to raise $100,000 for two years of naming rights of the Basin Reserve.

Mayor Lester said New Zealand should rightly be proud of its achievements in women’s sport, but felt more could be done.

“I look forward to the day when our daughters can achieve the same level of personal and financial success in their chosen sport as our sons,” he said. “I look forward to them achieving equal pay and recognition, and the support they deserve.

“The initiative to raise awareness for women’s sport is simply brilliant and one we should all support.”

Cr Fitzsimons, who is a Basin Reserve Trustee and holds the recreation and community facilities portfolios, said she supported the campaign 100 percent.

“We will be sending an important message to girls and women across the world that in Wellington we value the role of women in sport,” she said.

“I want all girls to feel valued when playing sport at whatever level. We have more work to do to ensure equal pay for women and men in sport and much more to do around promotion of women athletes and women’s sport, but renaming our premier test cricket ground to support women’s sport is an important symbol.

“Sport has been a huge part of my life, both playing and watching our national teams, but the important role that women play in sport, sport administration and in commentary does not get the attention it deserves and we need to change this.”

Wellington City Council owns the Basin Reserve and one councillor sits on the Basin Reserve Trust.









