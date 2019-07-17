Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New name proposed for Basin Reserve to Support Women’s Sport

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A push to increase support for female athletes by renaming New Zealand’s most famous cricket ground Support Women’s Sport Basin Reserve has drawn strong approval from Wellington Mayor Justin Lester and City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

The initiative was announced today and there will now be a Crowdfunding campaign to raise $100,000 for two years of naming rights of the Basin Reserve.

Mayor Lester said New Zealand should rightly be proud of its achievements in women’s sport, but felt more could be done.

“I look forward to the day when our daughters can achieve the same level of personal and financial success in their chosen sport as our sons,” he said. “I look forward to them achieving equal pay and recognition, and the support they deserve.

“The initiative to raise awareness for women’s sport is simply brilliant and one we should all support.”

Cr Fitzsimons, who is a Basin Reserve Trustee and holds the recreation and community facilities portfolios, said she supported the campaign 100 percent.

“We will be sending an important message to girls and women across the world that in Wellington we value the role of women in sport,” she said.

“I want all girls to feel valued when playing sport at whatever level. We have more work to do to ensure equal pay for women and men in sport and much more to do around promotion of women athletes and women’s sport, but renaming our premier test cricket ground to support women’s sport is an important symbol.

“Sport has been a huge part of my life, both playing and watching our national teams, but the important role that women play in sport, sport administration and in commentary does not get the attention it deserves and we need to change this.”

Wellington City Council owns the Basin Reserve and one councillor sits on the Basin Reserve Trust.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 