One lane on south side of SH1 Brynderwyn Hills is closed

The NZ Transport Agency advises that a north-bound lane on the south side of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills has been closed due to issues with the retaining wall.

The left lane has been cordoned off but vehicles can use the passing lane. While the left lane is closed, there will be one lane open in each direction.

The lane closure follows a period of heavy rain early Tuesday morning which has undermined part of the retaining wall, says the Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“It looks like we will have to replace the timber pole retaining wall which is 25 metres long. At this stage, we anticipate the lane could be closed for up to three months while design and construction work is carried out.”

“Geo tech engineers are inspecting the wall today and we are confident that there is no risk to the travelling public. “

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience or delays to road users. Please plan ahead and allow more time for your journey.”

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)







© Scoop Media

