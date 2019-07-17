Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor thanks Swampy for his service to the city

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 8:11 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Mayor thanks Swampy for his service to the city

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester today thanked retiring City Councillor Simon Marsh for his long-standing civic service.

Cr Marsh announced today he would be standing down from Council at the local body elections in October. He was first elected as a councillor in 2010.

“I came on to Council with Swampy nine years ago and have always appreciated the way he put Wellington first,” the Mayor said. “What has stood out for me has been his calmness and common sense. He got on with everyone around the Council table, regardless of their personal point of view.”

The Mayor said Cr Marsh had done a good job looking after the Economic Development, Small Business and Events portfolios during the current triennium, and had represented the council well on the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust, helping Wellington lure such diverse attractions as rapper Eminem and the Warriors rugby league team to the capital.

“Swampy has been a diligent representative of the Eastern ward. He was responsible for the resilience improvements in Lyall Bay, making the waterfront safer in the event of storm surges, and also led the beautification of the area.

“He fostered the Business Improvement District concept, which has led to the establishment of BIDs in suburbs such as Tawa, Kilbirnie, Khandallah and Miramar. He has always been a strong supporter of local businesses.”

Cr Marsh has said he intends to contest a seat on the Capital and Coast District Health Board and is considering seeking other governance roles.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 