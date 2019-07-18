Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

McKinnon, Marsh will be missed on councils, says Chamber

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

The Wellington region business community will lose two key advocates when regional councillor Ian McKinnon and city councillor Simon ‘Swampy’ Marsh step down at the local body elections, says the Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Executive John Milford says their decisions to step down after excellent service will leave a big gap in support for business and common sense on both councils.

"It’s a real shame because if there’s one thing councils need these days it’s councillors with a feel for business and its contribution to the region, and Ian McKinnon and Swampy Marsh showed this time and again on many issues.

"Ian, with his huge experience as an educator, always took a sensible, pragmatic approach to issues, be it on the city council, where he served as Deputy Mayors for six years, or later as a regional councillor. The strength of the city’s education sector would not be the same without his involvement.

"Swampy did a great job leading the city’s economic development, small business and events portfolios , leading the formation of the five Wellington Business Improvement Districts, and championing the growth of the technology and events sectors.

"Both saw the big picture of what the region and city needed to progress, and must be congratulated on their service. They will be hard to replace.

"Their departures reinforce the need for quality candidates with business experience to put their hands up for the upcoming council elections.

"On behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and our members, I’d like to thank both councillors for their service and wish them well for the future."




