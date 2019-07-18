Police make arrests over Dawson Road incident

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have made two arrests following a firearms incident on Dawson Road, Clover Park on 6 July.

Police executed three search warrants across the Counties Manukau area this morning where the arrests were made.

A 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old male will be appearing in the Manukau Youth Court today.

Both will be facing a charge of wounding.

“I would like to reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin.

“Police also cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid in this matter.”

Police are unable to comment further as the matter is now before the Court.

ENDS







