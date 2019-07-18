Police make arrests over Dawson Road incident
Thursday, 18 July 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin,
Counties Manukau CIB:
Counties Manukau Police have made
two arrests following a firearms incident on Dawson Road,
Clover Park on 6 July.
Police executed three search
warrants across the Counties Manukau area this morning where
the arrests were made.
A 17-year-old male and a
20-year-old male will be appearing in the Manukau Youth
Court today.
Both will be facing a charge of
wounding.
“I would like to reassure the community that
we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this
incident,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick
Adkin.
“Police also cannot rule out the possibility of
further charges being laid in this matter.”
Police are
unable to comment further as the matter is now before the
Court.
