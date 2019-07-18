New kākahu for Thames High School’s kapa haka group



A NZCT grant of $10,000 has allowed students at Thames High to represent their school with pride at the recent Tainui Kapa Haka Regional Competition in Huntly.

Kapa haka was re-introduced at the school in 2017. With no kākahu (dress) available, students have had to borrow these from neighbouring schools in order to perform on stage. This disadvantaged the school’s performers as the kākahu are designed specifically to represent the culture of the school which the students are representing.

The new kākahu are blue and gold reflecting the colours of the school and the nearby sea. The kapa haka group at Thames High now have their own identity when competing, providing a significant boost for the students and enabling them to take pride in their performance.

NZCT Communications Manager Tanya Piejus says that although it predominantly funds sporting purposes, the community funder provides grants for a wide range of other purposes including rescue and lifesaving services, community groups, education and culture. “NZCT is a big supporter of kapa haka throughout Aotearoa. We are really happy to help Thames High School and others get the resources they need to compete and represent their school and community with pride.”

