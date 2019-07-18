Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rachel Sanson Steps Up For Council

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 12:07 pm
Rachel Sanson


Lifetime Nelsonian and successful business leader, Rachel Sanson, is stepping forward to run for Nelson City Council.


Sanson has 20 years’ governance and management experience in the private, education and not-for-profit sectors. For nearly two decades she and her partner, Scott Burnett, have run their Nelson-based multi-million dollar organisation, Pacific Discovery – a youth-focused global education and leadership development company, employing 20 staff locally and internationally, with hundreds of industry partners across 16 countries.


“This has given me the depth of experience to work across political divides and stay focused on positive outcomes,” Sanson says. “I’ve been going to Council meetings for the last year, and while there’s talent around the table, I see room for better collaboration for the good of the city. I have the background to be a connector between business, community, and the council.”


Sanson attended Nelson College for Girls, went on to graduate with a Master of Commerce degree from Canterbury University, and has completed the Institute of Directors’ governance training as preparation for her entry to local government.


She says growing up in Nelson has given her deep bonds in the community, a love for the outdoor environment and an optimistic approach to life.


“I am an action woman, a collaborator, forward thinking and solutions-oriented,” she said. “Right now there’s growing recognition of the environmental crisis. With a 13 year old son this is of huge concern to me as it is to all parents and grandparents. Local government will have to deal with these impacts and we need foresight and leadership to tackle these issues.”




Since successfully selling Pacific Discovery in late 2018, Sanson is now poised for a new challenge and ready to give back to her community.


“I’m committed to a Nelson where all are welcome and encouraged to contribute and thrive, and where our communities - from Hira, Nelson, Tahunanui, to Stoke - are connected and engaged,” she said. “I want to see our older people supported and involved, and our young people valued and given a voice in guiding our future.”


“I am part of a large and supportive family who are heavily involved in building community. My father (Roger Sanson) and step-father (Roger Wilson) have both been presidents of Nelson Rotary Clubs. My mother (Jennie Wilson) and sister (Emily Sanson) have both worked for the United Nations, and founded charities to support community development (Books for Cambodia, Purple Cake Day, Kenbe La Foundation). My partner of 24 years (Scott Burnett) is a volunteer business mentor, and in the last 12 years has undertaken 50 weeks of volunteer work for DOC in the region.”


Sanson is currently on the boards of Nayland College and Volunteer Nelson; is a Red Cross refugee resettlement volunteer; an Age Connect volunteer; and involved with Books for Cambodia and the Himalayan Trust NZ.


You can find out more about Rachel Sanson at www.rachelsanson.nz


