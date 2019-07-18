Have you seen Stian Solberg?

Police are asking for the public’s help finding 24-year-old Stian Solberg, who has been reported missing from his Huntly home.

Stian was last seen at home on July 7 by a family member, and there are increasing concerns for his safety.

He was wearing a white and black striped T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Stian, or might have information about where he is, is urged to get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 190712/1475.



You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-stian-solberg

