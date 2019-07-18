Have you seen Stian Solberg?
Thursday, 18 July 2019, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help finding
24-year-old Stian Solberg, who has been reported missing
from his Huntly home.
Stian was last seen at home on July
7 by a family member, and there are increasing concerns for
his safety.
He was wearing a white and black striped
T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.
Anyone who has
seen Stian, or might have information about where he is, is
urged to get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quoting
file number 190712/1475.
You can also view this
release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-stian-solberg
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>