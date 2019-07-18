Waikanae emergency rail crossing completed

Residents and visitors to Waikanae East can have confidence they’ll be able to access vital services in an emergency following Council’s completion of an emergency rail crossing.

Acting Group Manager Infrastructure Services, Glen O’Connor, says the crossing, which connects the old SH1 with Pehi Kupa Street, will give emergency vehicles a second access point over the railway line if the main Elizabeth Street crossing gets blocked.

“A complete blockage of the Elizabeth Street crossing is very unlikely, but if it did occur the consequences could have been serious.”

“Now, if the Elizabeth Street crossing gets blocked, the emergency crossing will be opened to give police, fire, ambulance and other emergency services an alternate route to get across the tracks and help anyone in need.”

Mr O’Connor says the NZ Transport Agency contributed 51% of the costs of the project, which is a big step in the Council’s ongoing efforts to boost the District’s resilience in emergency situations.

“Council plays a critical role in ensuring our roading networks, and other vital infrastructure, can continue to function and support the health and safety of our communities in emergencies.”

“We’re pleased to be able to give Waikanae East more assurance they’ll be able to access emergency services in the event of a railway blockage.”









