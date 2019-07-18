Can you help in Police Ten 7 case?

Police investigating an assault on a woman in Te Atatū are urging members of the public to tune into Police Ten 7 tonight.

Tonight Police will be releasing CCTV footage which may help bring the offender to justice.

At around 8.30pm on 26 April, a woman and her friend arrived at the Te Atatū tavern.

Later in the evening, at around 11.30pm, the victim went to the outside area of the bar.

The woman began talking with three males who were also in the outside area of bar.

At one point the conversation turned and a number of inappropriate comments were made towards the victim.

When the woman turned away to finish a cigarette she was hit by one of the males using a glass, which knocked her straight to the ground.

Following the attack, the offender vaulted over a fence while the other two men exited through the premise’s front door.

“The victim suffered multiple cuts that required a number of stitches to her face along with a broken nose, eye-socket and cheek,” says Sergeant Carl Fowlie.

“Waitematā Police would like to speak with anyone who may know any of the three males shown in CCTV.”

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and we will be releasing CCTV images to viewers tonight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waitematā Police on (09) 839 0600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

