Wheels in motion for Picton bus service trial

An 18 month bus service trial between Blenheim and Picton has been given the green light and will begin operating on Tuesday 6 August 2019.

The off-peak bus service, which will start and finish in Waikawa, will provide two return services on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm.

Between Picton and Blenheim there will be three designated stops, off the main highway, at Tuamarina, Spring Creek and Grovetown.

In Blenheim there will be three designated stops at the Railway Station, Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 and outside Countdown on Seymour Street.

Council’s Finance and Information Supervisor David Craig said within Picton and Waikawa the bus will operate as a hail and ride service. This means passengers will need to wave the bus down as it travels along the designated route.

“Maps and timetables showing all of the bus stops along the new route will be available on Council’s website a week prior to the trial launch. Hard copies will also be available at the Marlborough District Council office in Blenheim, and at the Picton Service Centre and Library,” David said.

Ritchies Transport Holdings Limited was awarded the contract on 26 June 2019.

Meanwhile, Council is continuing work on the trial bus services for Renwick to Blenheim, and the Blenheim commuter service.

“It is intended that these services will be added as a variation to the existing Blenheim Urban Bus Services Contract held by Ritchies Transport Holdings Limited.

“Subject to this process, it is anticipated that these trial services will be introduced in the next three months,” David said.











