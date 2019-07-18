Police remind tradies to keep their gear secure

Christchurch Police are reminding tradies to lock it or lose it, following increasing reports of thefts from 4x4s.

Vehicles have been targeted in the Lyttleton and Corsair Bay areas.

Christchurch Metro Area Prevention Manager Inspector Leairne Dow says that tradies in particular should be cautious to secure valuable tools left in vehicles.

“Police take this offending very seriously, we know the impact it has on victims, particularly when it’s someone’s livelihood being taken,” she says.

“This results in financial hardship being placed on individuals helping rebuild our city.”

There are a number of steps tradies can take to keep their tools secure.

“Parking vehicles out of sight, removing valuable items over weekends, securing tools inside vehicles with chains and padlocks or even a tarp thrown over the top of them can be useful deterrents.”

Inspector Dow says the free online asset list Serial Number Action Partnership (SNAP) website, is a useful tool for recording serial serial numbers which assist in the return of stolen property if located by police.

“We encourage tradies to get their tools engraved with their driver licence number, and enter these on the SNAP website, so if the tools are recovered, we can return them,” says Inspector Dow.

Visit www.snap.org.nz to register free.

Anyone who is the victim of crime or has information that may be useful to Police should let Police know immediately.

“Our Prevention Team are passionate about what they do.

Our aim is to prevent harm in the community.

Part of that is talking about what people can do to help keep themselves safe,” says Inspector Dow.

“If you see a crime taking place call 111 immediately, if it has already occurred call 105.”











