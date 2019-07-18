Crash - Mt Victoria Tunnel - Wellington
Police are at the scene of a crash in the Mt Victoria Tunnel near Hataitai.
There are no serious injuries, however the road is currently closed.
Motorists are advised of delays and advised to delay travel.
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>
RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released
The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>
Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road
“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>
Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay
Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>
Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture
Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington
For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>
$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch
The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>
The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off
120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>
Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse
When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>