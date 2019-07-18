Dunedin Police appeal for information

Dunedin Police appeal for information

Please attribute to a Police spokesperson

Dunedin Police are appealing for information regarding an incident on Riego St, Dunedin today.

At around 3.08pm Police were called to an address after a person allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at a wall.

The person is yet to be located.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have seen a male of average build wearing a black beanie, brown puffer jacket and a pair of sunglasses tucked in his jacket.

If you have any information about this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, please call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

