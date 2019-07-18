Dunedin Police appeal for information
Thursday, 18 July 2019, 8:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Dunedin Police appeal for information
Please attribute to
a Police spokesperson
Dunedin Police are appealing for
information regarding an incident on Riego St, Dunedin
today.
At around 3.08pm Police were called to an address
after a person allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun
and pointed it at a wall.
The person is yet to be
located.
Police are appealing for members of the public
to come forward if they have seen a male of average build
wearing a black beanie, brown puffer jacket and a pair of
sunglasses tucked in his jacket.
If you have any
information about this incident, and have not yet spoken to
police, please call 105.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>