Portage and Waitakere Licensing Trusts Elections

19 July 2019

Nominations are being sought for the Portage Licensing Trust and Waitakere Licensing Trust elections.

The Portage and Waitakere Licensing Trusts were established in 1972 by a community vote. The two trusts are responsible for managing the retail sale of alcohol and hospitality venues operating with a tavern licence within their respective boundaries.

Each Trust is governed by a group of Elected Members from the local area who are voted in every three years.

Because the Trusts are community-owned, profits from their retail and hospitality businesses are given back to the community, through grants, sponsorships, community events and household distributions such as first aid kits, tool kits or smoke alarms.

In 2018 those donations totalled nearly $2.5 million and included the Specialist Care Baby Unit upgrade at Waitakere Hospital, a free first aid kit for all households in the region, and the ‘Million Dollar Mission’ which has helped over 100 different community groups.

In 2019/20, donations will total over $3.5 million.

West Auckland Trust Services CEO Simon Wickham is encouraging anyone who has an interest in their local community and bringing their voice to how alcohol is sold responsibly in their local area, to consider standing ahead of nominations opening in July.

“Our Elected Members are a vital community link – they ensure that The Trusts are selling alcohol responsibly and are running modern hospitality venues in line with what their community wants.

“I encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch and find out more,” he says.

Nominations to become an Elected Members of the Trusts open Friday July 19 and close at midday on Friday August 16.

