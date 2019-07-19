Climate group outraged at new Taranaki drilling

"While we are in the middle of a climate crisis where each and everyone of us should work towards stopping greenhouse gas emissions, Malaysia-based Tamarind Resources is currently drilling for more fossil fuels just off the Taranaki using a gigantic drill rig. It is simply outrageous" says Urs Signer, member of Climate Justice Taranaki.

"We fought tooth and nail in front of the Environmental Protection Agency to stop this ecocidal madness. But instead of protecting the ocean and the climate, the rig is here in the pursuit of lining the pockets of shareholders and CEOs with millions, while the rest of us are tasked with hosing down a burning planet."

"The fact that this rig is here now while we are being hit by storm after storm should be cause for serious concern. Storms are becoming more and more powerful as weather patterns become more chaotic, fueled by the petroleum industry's never-ending thirst for profits. Who cleans up the mess if there is a spill?"

"After drilling in Taranaki, the rig is supposed to head to Otago in October where it will be met by massive community opposition. The message from across the country and across the world is clear: this is a climate emergency! The last thing we need is companies like Tamarind Resources drilling as if it's business as usual" concludes Urs Signer.







