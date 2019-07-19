Serious crash and road closure, SH2 Opotiki

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on SH2, South West of Opotiki.

Police received a report of the crash, near the intersection of Ruatuna Road, around 8.40am.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Initial reports indicate one person has serious injuries.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area at this time.

