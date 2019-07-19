UPDATE: Serious crash and road closure, SH2 Opotiki

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on SH2, South West of Opotiki.

Police received report of the crash, near the intersection of Ruatuna Road, around 8.40am.

The road remains closed, and expected to stay so for the next few hours.

Due to the location, diversions are unable to be put in place.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area at this time.











