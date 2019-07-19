UPDATE: Serious crash and road closure, SH2 Opotiki
Friday, 19 July 2019, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on SH2,
South West of Opotiki.
Police received report of the
crash, near the intersection of Ruatuna Road, around
8.40am.
The road remains closed, and expected to stay so
for the next few hours.
Due to the location, diversions
are unable to be put in place.
Police ask that motorists
avoid the area at this
time.
