Serious incident, Northwood
Friday, 19 July 2019, 10:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to an incident
on Marble Court, Northwood, where a house is on fire.
Police were called about 10.20am.
Initial reports
suggest a number of people have been injured.
Police are
assisting with evacuations and road closures.
Motorists
are advised to follow diversions and avoid the
area.
