Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cake and gifts mark Waikato Women’s Fund’s first birthday

Friday, 19 July 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Waikato Women's Fund


A significant financial gift was ‘the cherry on the top’ at the Waikato Women’s Fund’s recent first birthday ‘cake breakfast’, announced following powerful speeches from two local leaders.

The Waikato Women’s Fund team blew out their first candle at the sold-out fundraiser attended by 140 guests, held at SkyCity Hamilton’s conference centre on Thursday 4 July. Fund Committee Chair Michelle Howie says the response to the special event was overwhelming.

“We were thrilled to see tickets sell out in just a few weeks. Clearly there is significant support from across the community for initiatives focused on empowering women and girls in the Waikato,” says Michelle.

The collective power of women’s voices was tangible in the packed room as the enthusiastic crowd heard thought-provoking and heart-warming stories from the two remarkable speakers, Ninakaye Taanetinorau and Professor Margaret Wilson. Both pointed to the struggles women and girls continue to face, mapped out their hopes for future generations and backed the mission of the Waikato Women’s Fund.

“Ninakaye and Margaret were inspirational,” says Michelle. “The challenges they’ve overcome are very different from each other, but both touched on themes we could all identify with.”

Fund Committee member and Momentum Waikato trustee Pam Roa then announced a $20,000 gift to the Waikato Women’s Fund from Momentum Waikato.

“This means that our Fund now has $92,000 in pledged donations, well on our way towards our goal of $200,000 by June 2020,” says Pam.



There were both existing donor-members and many new faces present. Guests had been able to donate when purchasing their ticket, which grew the Fund’s membership from 59 to 65 even before the doors opened, and many more gave afterwards.

The Fund’s governance team say they are extremely grateful for the foundational support from Momentum Waikato, which is developing further ‘named funds’ to meet the region’s diverse needs.

“The Waikato Women’s Fund is already a huge success story,” says Momentum Waikato Chief Executive Kelvyn Eglinton.

“It has demonstrated the potential of the ‘giving circle’ model that we are looking to emulate with other dedicated funds targeted at sectors and localities.

“A keen team of volunteers works to attract donations and make grants, while we provide the investment and admin expertise, it’s real community philanthropy in action.”

The Waikato Women’s Fund was launched on 31 July 2018 as Aotearoa New Zealand’s second such programme after The Auckland Foundation’s Women’s Fund. ‘Powered’ by Momentum Waikato, it exists so women and girls and their communities can achieve their aspirations.

In their first year, the Fund’s Establishment Committee has attracted new members, made its first two grants to local programmes, and defined their strategy and charter through to 2024.

Any gift, no matter its size or frequency, qualifies the donor for Fund membership, giving them a say in its grant-making, including its upcoming third grant, and its first governance election at the end of 2019. The second year of the Waikato Women’s Fund will be as busy and successful as its first.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Waikato Women's Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 