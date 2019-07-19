Fire in Marble Court, Northwood
Friday, 19 July 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency was called to a house on fire in
Marble Court in the Christchurch suburb of Northwood at
10.16am today after a gas explosion.
The house fire has
now been extinguished. Multiple Fire and Emergency crews are
still in attendance damping down the fire and cleaning up. A
fire investigator is on the scene.
Five properties have
been severely affected by fire and one has been destroyed. A
further 17 properties have been impacted by debris.
Gas
and power have been turned off to Brookwater Avenue and
Marble
Court.
ENDS
