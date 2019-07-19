Fire in Marble Court, Northwood



Fire and Emergency was called to a house on fire in Marble Court in the Christchurch suburb of Northwood at 10.16am today after a gas explosion.

The house fire has now been extinguished. Multiple Fire and Emergency crews are still in attendance damping down the fire and cleaning up. A fire investigator is on the scene.

Five properties have been severely affected by fire and one has been destroyed. A further 17 properties have been impacted by debris.

Gas and power have been turned off to Brookwater Avenue and Marble Court.

