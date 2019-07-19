Incorrect date advertised for Rolleston firearms collection

Please attribute to Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander

An incorrect date for Rolleston’s firearms buy-back and amnesty collection event was advertised in the Selwyn Times on 10 July.

The correct date for the event is tomorrow (Saturday 20 July) at the Rolleston Community Lounge at 94 Rolleston Drive from 10am-3pm.

Police apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you to the collection event tomorrow.

For more information on firearms collection events, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

