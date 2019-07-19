Incorrect date advertised for Rolleston firearms collection
Friday, 19 July 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Incorrect date advertised for Rolleston firearms
collection event"
Please
attribute to Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area
Commander
An incorrect date for Rolleston’s
firearms buy-back and amnesty collection event was
advertised in the Selwyn Times on 10 July.
The correct
date for the event is tomorrow (Saturday 20 July) at the
Rolleston Community Lounge at 94 Rolleston Drive from
10am-3pm.
Police apologise for any inconvenience caused
and look forward to welcoming you to the collection event
tomorrow.
For more information on firearms collection
events, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
