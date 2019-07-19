Weather significant factor in lifting boil water notice

The forecast of more bad weather is likely to be the biggest impediment to Council being able to quickly lift the precautionary boil water notice in Ohakune.

Environment Manager Anne-Marie Westcott said that daily tests are showing that turbidity levels have dropped and are fluctuating between acceptable and then just over into unacceptable highlighting the precautionary nature of the boil water notice.

“Council also continues to undertake daily testing for ecoli and free available chlorine in the water pipe (reticulated) network which shows good results,” she said.

“Before we can lift the boil water advisory however we require confidence that the situation has been resolved supported by three consecutive days of negative test results.

Council's water contractor Veoila are wanting to flush the Ohakune reticulated network as part of the process for lifting the notice.

Before we can do this we need to build up a full reservoir of water.

With the Water Treatment Plant at full capacity to maintain reservoir levels and meet the peak school holiday demand this is an additional issue we need to factor in.

If we get a lot more bad weather as forecast we may not be in a position to lift the notice until sometime next week.”











