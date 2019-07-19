Trotman heats up Auckland Council Election

Business woman and community advocate Sarah Trotman will stand for Auckland Council at this year’s local elections in the Waitematā and Gulf ward. She will be running as a C&R - Communities & Residents councillor candidate.

“Ms Trotman has an accomplished track record of delivering for local businesses and community. This along with her deep commitment to Auckland, makes her a strong candidate to win the Waitematā and Gulf Council seat,” says C&R President Kit Parkinson.

For over 20 years, Ms Trotman has been a strong advocate for Auckland’s business owners. She’s lead business mentoring programmes, business expos and various economic development initiatives. But, she’s most proud of her contribution to Auckland through her work with Lifewise Trust, developing solutions to end homelessness across the city.

Ms Trotman, who has been recognised for her ability to lead in complex and challenging environments, says she felt a responsibility to step up for the city she loves.

“Residents are calling for capable, results-oriented leadership. The Council is struggling with a range of complex issues from housing density to the quality of our waterways and green spaces. We have the worst traffic congestion in Australasia, and we deserve better,” says Ms Trotman.

“We need new leadership so Auckland meets its ambition of being a world-class, globally-connected city, and to ensure the Council rebuilds the trust of its residents.

“Councillors need strategic clarity, commercial acumen and deep understanding of local communities. I have these attributes and the strength of character to hold Council and CCOs to account on what and how they deliver.”







Ms Trotman will work alongside a strong C&R Waitematā Local Board team that will be announced early next week.

C&R is the most experienced political group in Auckland local government. As a centre-right organisation, its values include local community-focused decision-making, responsible budget management and growth at an affordable pace. C&R will introduce new ways of funding infrastructure, and will keep Auckland moving by placing much greater scrutiny on Auckland Transport.





