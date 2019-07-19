Police officer charged in Auckland City District
Friday, 19 July 2019, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District
Commander:
Police have summonsed a 49-year-old
male Police officer from the Auckland City District to
appear in court on a charge of careless driving.
The
officer was charged in relation to a crash that allegedly
occurred while he was undertaking urgent duty driving on
Ngahue Drive in January.
He was charged following a review
following the incident.
The officer appeared earlier today
in the Auckland District Court and he remains on active
duty.
Police are unable to comment further as this matter
is before the
Court.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>