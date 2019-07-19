Police officer charged in Auckland City District

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:

Police have summonsed a 49-year-old male Police officer from the Auckland City District to appear in court on a charge of careless driving.

The officer was charged in relation to a crash that allegedly occurred while he was undertaking urgent duty driving on Ngahue Drive in January.

He was charged following a review following the incident.

The officer appeared earlier today in the Auckland District Court and he remains on active duty.

Police are unable to comment further as this matter is before the Court.











© Scoop Media

