Serious Crash, State Highway 16 near Glorit
Friday, 19 July 2019, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are responding to a serious
crash on State Highway 16 near Glorit.
Police were
notified about the single vehicle crash on the Kaipara Coast
Highway at 3.50pm.
The occupant of the vehicle has
sustained serious injuires in the crash.
A section of
State Highway 16 near Glorit will be closed for a period of
time.
The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene
and Police advise motorists to avoid the area if
possible.
