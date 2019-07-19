Serious Crash, State Highway 16 near Glorit

Police and emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 16 near Glorit.

Police were notified about the single vehicle crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway at 3.50pm.

The occupant of the vehicle has sustained serious injuires in the crash.

A section of State Highway 16 near Glorit will be closed for a period of time.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene and Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.











