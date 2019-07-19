Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help to carve out the Waikato’s future

Friday, 19 July 2019, 4:49 pm
Waikato Regional Council

The doors to local democracy have opened today (Friday, 19 July) for people who wish to stand for Waikato Regional Council.

“This is a major leadership opportunity for those who want to make the mighty Waikato even mightier,” said Waikato Regional Council CE, Vaughan Payne.

“This is a $126 million a year business, requiring financial acumen, and lots of planning and strategic thinking.

“As a councillor, working with iwi, community and stakeholders, you have an opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives. This is your chance to jump on the waka.”

There are 14 seats at the council table covering the entire region from the Bombay Hills in the north to Mt Ruapehu in the south, and from Mokau’s west coast to the Coromandel Peninsula.

“If you’re a New Zealand citizen and on the electoral roll, then you can stand,” Mr Payne said.

“If it’s not the job for you, help us spread the word to people who you think best represent you and what you care about. Think about those people who are natural leaders with a passion for the Waikato.”

With a vision for a region competing globally, caring locally, the council is responsible for a wide-range of issues including:

• sustainable management of natural and physical resources – land, air, freshwater, coastal areas

• biosecurity and biodiversity activities to protect people’s health and the productive capacity of the natural environment

• planning regional growth and transport, and providing bus services



• civil defence, emergency response, navigation safety, dam safety, flood management, erosion control and road safety.

The council’s electoral officer Mali Ahipene said people wanting to stand as a candidate for the regional council must get their nominations in before noon on Friday 16 August.

“Local democracy is about having a diverse range of people, elected locally, to best represent the many faces of the community,” she said.

“If you’re considering making a stand for our council I strongly advise you to give me a call, or make an appointment to see me in person. I can help you with rules around campaigning, advertising, social media, election expense limits and donations.”

Ms Ahipene said there would also be opportunities to meet at the council’s area offices. People are encouraged to make an appointment by either emailing elections@waikatoregion.govt.nz or calling 0800 800 401. ‘Walk-ins’ are also welcome.

Paeroa office
13 Opatito Road
Wednesday, 24 July
10am-3 pm

Taupō office
Corner of Paora Hapi and Titiraupenga streets
Thursday, 1 August
10am-3pm

Whitianga office
33-35 Albert Street
Tuesday, 6 August
10am-3pm


