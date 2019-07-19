Police warn Whangarei motorists to expect delays after crash

Police are warning Whangarei motorists to expect significant delays after a crash on State Highway 1 on Otaika Road this afternoon near the i-Site centre.

A vehicle has crashed into a powerpole and powerlines are down on the road.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, however diversions are in place and these are expected to remain for several hours this evening.

Traffic on SH1 is being diverted northbound though Rewa Rewa Road and southbound through Maunu Road.

There is heavy congestion in the area and Police recommend that motorists avoid the area if possible this evening.

Police also recommend that motorists travelling northbound also consider taking the SH15 Otaika Valley Road turnoff and avoid the CBD area.

Police thank motorists for their patience as workers attempt to clear the road.







