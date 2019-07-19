Firearms buy-back and amnesty collection events

Police held five collection events around the country today as part of the prohibited firearms buy-back and amnesty scheme.

Collection events were held in Ohope, Palmerston North, Fox Glacier, Amberley and Dunedin.

Provisional figures at 4.30pm today per Police district include the following:

Bay of Plenty: 41 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 64 prohibited firearms and more than 150 parts and accessories.

Central: 45 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 57 prohibited firearms and 214 parts and accessories.

Tasman: 6 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 21 prohibited firearms and 83 parts and accessories.

Canterbury: 31 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 48 prohibited firearms and 91 parts and accessories.

Southern: 87 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 129 prohibited firearms and 243 parts and accessories.

Countrywide, 241 firearms owners were processed today, handing in a total of 375 prohibited firearms and 883 parts and accessories.

The total amount compensated to firearms owners is $687,620.











