Police seek sightings of missing Dunedin teen

"Police seek sightings of missing Dunedin teen"



Dunedin Police would like to make contact with 13-year-old Harmony, who has been missing since Monday 15 July.

Harmony is 165cm tall and of medium build.

Her hair is mid-length and she has a shaved undercut which is often worn in a ponytail.



She was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, an olive knitted sweater and white sneakers, but may have changed her clothes.

Police are concerned for Harmony due to her age and would like to make contact with her as soon as possible.

If you have seen Harmony, or have any information about where she could be, please call 105, quoting file number 190715/0603.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seek-sightings-missing-dunedin-teen







© Scoop Media

