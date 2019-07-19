Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards Update

Friday, 19 July 2019, 7:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealander of the year

2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards Update

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to provide the following nominations update for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

• New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has been nominated for New Zealander of the Year following the 2019 Cricket World Cup final earlier this week.

• New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge Cameron Bennett said Williamson has received several nominations following the thrilling final on Monday.

“The way he conducted himself, not only in the face of such devasting disappointment at Lord’s but throughout the tournament, resonated powerfully with Kiwis from all walks of life. He’s been the embodiment of the qualities we cherish as New Zealanders – courage, fairness, humility.

“Interesting, too, to see some character having a bob each way: we also received nominations for England’s hero, Ben Stokes. He might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch, where his parents now live, and with Maori ancestry, there’s clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him.”

• Other nominated Kiwis for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award include:

o Bryce Casey – Mental health advocate and fundraiser
o Blair Vining – Cancer treatment advocate
o Ben Stokes – New Zealand-born England cricketer
o Dame Areta Koopu – New Zealand social worker and Maori activist
o Manu Vatuvei – Boxer, ballroom dancer and former rugby league player
o Abdul Aziz – Christchurch shootings hero
o Professor Ed Gane – Hepatitis C treatment pioneer
o Simon Barnett – Broadcaster and husband




Other Categories

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional New Zealanders in the following categories:

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years)
• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over)
• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year
• Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year
• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Who will you nominate?
After nominations close on 15 September 2019, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations. The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the New Zealander of the Year Award will be announced in December.

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year Awards are now in their 11th year. They recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand’s most vital asset – its people. They’re open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 20 February 2020.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

More information on the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be found at www.nzawards.org.nz.

