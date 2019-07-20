UPDATE: Explosion in Marble Court

Statement attributable to Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander

Police remain at the scene following the explosion in Marble Court, Northwood yesterday.

A scene examination will be carried out today and tomorrow by Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and WorkSafe investigators.

Twelve properties in Marble Court remain unsafe and residents of those properties are unable to access their homes.

Cordons around the 12 evacuated properties remain in place and Police are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the area.

