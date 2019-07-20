UPDATE: Explosion in Marble Court
Saturday, 20 July 2019, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Explosion in Marble Court"
Statement attributable
to Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area
Commander
Police remain at the scene following the
explosion in Marble Court, Northwood yesterday.
A scene
examination will be carried out today and tomorrow by
Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and WorkSafe
investigators.
Twelve properties in Marble Court remain
unsafe and residents of those properties are unable to
access their homes.
Cordons around the 12 evacuated
properties remain in place and Police are continuing to
carry out reassurance patrols in the area.
ENDS
