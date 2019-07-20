Rainfall and rivers update
Saturday, 20 July 2019, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
Metservice is warning of heavy rain in North Otago overnight
tonight in the 12 hours from 9pm, with potential for heavy
rain in the Dunedin area as well.
ORC’s duty flood
manager is keeping close watch on river levels and predicted
flows. At this stage, the greatest impact on river levels is
expected in North Otago (Kakanui and Shag
Rivers).
Stay up-to-date
through:
Twitter: @ORCfloodinfo
For
up-to-date river flow and rainfall information at sites
across Otago: www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts
MetService
www.metservice.com
