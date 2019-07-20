Motorists to avoid Moorhouse Ave, Christchurch
Saturday, 20 July 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Motorists to avoid Moorhouse Ave, Christchurch
"
Motorists are advised to avoid Moorhouse Avenue,
Christchurch due to a crash.
Emergency services were
alerted to the single vehicle crash at around
1:50pm.
Moorhouse Avenue between Antigua Street and Selwyn
Street is closed while emergency services
respond.
Motorists are advised to expect delays or to
avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>