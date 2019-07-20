Serious crash on SH1 and SH29 Karapiro
Saturday, 20 July 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash on SH1 and SH29 Karapiro"
Serious crash
involving two vehicles has occurred on the intersection of
SH1 and SH29 Karapiro.
Two persons are injured.
Emergency services are in attendance.
Police advise
motorists to expect delays.
