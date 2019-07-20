UPDATE: Marble Court explosion
Saturday, 20 July 2019, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Marble Court explosion "
Please attribute to
Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander:
Police have today been working at the scene of
yesterday’s explosion, alongside investigators from
WorkSafe and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).
The scene examination will continue tomorrow.
The cordon has this afternoon been reduced to include
Marble Court houses only, and the outer cordons have been
stood down.
Some residents have been able to return
to their homes today, and Police and FENZ have been
supporting them through that process.
Police would
like to thank all those affected by the evacuations for
their patience and cooperation as we have worked at the
scene alongside our colleagues from FENZ and WorkSafe.
A police presence will remain in Marble Court overnight.
ENDS
