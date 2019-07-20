UPDATE: Marble Court explosion

Please attribute to Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander:

Police have today been working at the scene of yesterday’s explosion, alongside investigators from WorkSafe and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

The scene examination will continue tomorrow.

The cordon has this afternoon been reduced to include Marble Court houses only, and the outer cordons have been stood down.

Some residents have been able to return to their homes today, and Police and FENZ have been supporting them through that process.

Police would like to thank all those affected by the evacuations for their patience and cooperation as we have worked at the scene alongside our colleagues from FENZ and WorkSafe.

A police presence will remain in Marble Court overnight.

