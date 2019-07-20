Firearms buy-back and amnesty collection events

Police held eight collection events around the country today as part of the prohibited firearms buy-back and amnesty scheme.

Collection events were held in Te Aroha, Ohope, Hastings, Palmerston North, Upper Hutt, Hokitika, Rolleston and Dunedin.

Provisional figures at 4.40pm today per Police district include the following:

Waikato: 79 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 114 prohibited firearms and 305 parts and accessories.

Bay of Plenty: 34 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 53 prohibited firearms and 208 parts and accessories.

Eastern: 58 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 95 prohibited firearms and 122 parts and accessories.

Central: 124 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 189 prohibited firearms and 351 parts and accessories.

Wellington: 125 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 204 prohibited firearms and 532 parts and accessories.

Tasman: 42 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 67 prohibited firearms and 166 parts and accessories.

Canterbury: 126 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 177 prohibited firearms and 415 parts and accessories.

Southern: 104 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 156 prohibited firearms and 216 parts and accessories.

Countrywide, 692 firearms owners were processed today, handing in a total of 1,055 prohibited firearms and 2,315 parts and accessories.

The total amount compensated to firearms owners is $1,757,414.



