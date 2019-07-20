ORC: Rainfall and rivers update: Saturday evening

Rainfall and rivers update: Saturday evening

Media Advisory – 20 July 2019

ORC staff have been keeping close watch today on river levels and predicted flows, following Metservice’s heavy rain warning for North Otago and heavy rain watch for the Dunedin area tonight between 9pm and 9am.

In North Otago, flows anticipated for the Kakanui River are likely to cause minor flooding of low-lying land.

While rivers are also expected to rise in the Dunedin area, this is not expected to cause flooding at this stage.

Duty Flood Manager Lauren Hunter advises a cautious approach. “Rivers could rise rapidly during the night, and as in any heavy rainfall it’s always best to remain aware of other potential hazards, such as surface flooding or slips.”

Stay up-to-date through:

Twitter: @ORCfloodinfo



For up-to-date river flow and rainfall information at sites across Otago: www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts



MetService www.metservice.com







