Choose clean, fresh water – Vote Roy Knight

Roy Knight is standing in Environment Canterbury Christchurch North East-Ōrei constituency to bring clean, fresh water to all Cantabrians.

“Growing up it was Canterbury’s rivers, lakes and clean water that are etched in my memory,” Roy Knight says.

“But now the enjoyment we all gain from a clean environment is at threat.

“This has to change. We cannot continue to accept low river levels, un-drinkable water, un-swimmable rivers and loss of wildlife.

“That is why I am standing for ECAN.”

Roy Knight is a Fish & Game Councillor and a local businessman.

Roy believes that regional economic growth and improving the environment can and must go hand in hand.

His knowledge as a business owner and environmentalist mean he has the skills to protect our water for future generations while maintaining Canterbury’s growing economy.

“I will listen to you and make changes so Canterbury’s environment can be restored to what it was,” Roy Knight says,

“I will make a positive difference to Canterbury’s environment.

“A vote for me is a vote to restore Canterbury’s environment, so you, your children and grandchildren can drink clean water and safely enjoy our lakes rivers and streams.”







