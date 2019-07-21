Firearms buy-back and amnesty collection events, Sunday

Police held seven collection events around the country today as part of the prohibited firearms buy-back and amnesty scheme.

Collection events were held in Auckland, Ohope, Hastings, Palmerston North, Upper Hutt, Greymouth and Dunedin.

Provisional figures at 5pm today per Police district include the following:

Tamaki Makaurau (Waitemata, Auckland City and Counties Manukau): 240 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 405 prohibited firearms and 1343 parts and accessories.

Bay of Plenty: 51 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 51 prohibited firearms and 602 parts and accessories.

Eastern: 82 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 107 prohibited firearms and 167 parts and accessories.

Central: 90 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 145 prohibited firearms and 473 parts and accessories.

Wellington: 83 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 129 prohibited firearms and 377 parts and accessories.

Tasman: 58 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 92 prohibited firearms and 160 parts and accessories.

Southern: 94 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 132 prohibited firearms and 275 parts and accessories.

Countrywide, 684 firearms owners were processed today, handing in a total of 1,061 prohibited firearms and 3,397 parts and accessories.

The total amount compensated to firearms owners at today's events is $2,098,534.

