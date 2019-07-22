Aggravated burglary, Oamaru

Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson:

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in Oamaru early on Saturday 20 July.

Around 5am, two men disguised with scarves entered a property in Holmes Hill.

They made their way to the master bedroom where a male and female were sleeping.

The men held them at gunpoint and demanded money and drugs, assaulting them in the process, before leaving the address.

The male and female were later taken to Oamaru Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

It’s not yet clear whether anything was taken from the address.

Police attended the scene and have spoken with the victims, and carried out a scene examination.

If anyone saw anything unusual in the area early on Saturday morning, including any vehicles or people, please contact Oamaru CIB on 105.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

