Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Diverse economy, more jobs, higher wages at heart of plan

Monday, 22 July 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Gwynn Compton


With road infrastructure projects winding down in the next two years, Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton has announced his economic development plan which seeks to create a more diverse economy by backing local businesses to deliver more jobs and higher wages.

“Kāpiti has benefitted immensely in the past six years from the construction of the expressway and Transmission Gully, but looking ahead we face a significant challenge to maintain economic growth as these massive infrastructure projects wind down,” says Mr Compton.

“We can’t go back to just being dependent on the aged-care and retail sectors, hoping tourists see us as a coffee stop, or waiting for the next big transport project to arrive. We need to do more to back Kāpiti’s businesses so they can grow, deliver more jobs and higher wages, and create new opportunities for locals.”

Gwynn Compton’s plan calls for the creation of a new contestable Economic Development Fund that will assist growing businesses by co-funding resources, projects, and training where doing so will help deliver new jobs and higher wages. It also seeks to ensure the currently underway refresh of Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Economic Development Strategy is completed and implemented using a community-led governance model that will help oversee the Economic Development Fund.

“Over the past two years I’ve been involved in helping Kāpiti’s entrepreneurs and community groups as they’ve worked to take their business or project idea to the next level. One of the biggest hurdles for them has been the lack of any locally focussed fund that can help them access things like facilitators, project managers, training, and other resources. This is where small grants from an Economic Development Fund would make a huge difference,” says Mr Compton.



“Another significant hurdle has been the lack of a functioning economic development strategy, with the previous strategy having been largely discarded and discredited long before it expired in 2018. It’s why it’s vital that the refresh of the Economic Development Strategy continues to have the backing of the community, as we can’t create a vibrant and diverse economy that provides opportunities for everyone if we don’t have a community-led plan to get there.”

Gwynn Compton has also flagged that he intends to review the Town Centres Project to make sure it’s still fit for purpose and is delivering genuine value for Kāpiti’s communities and ratepayers. He also supports the scaling back of the proposed Kāpiti Island Gateway Centre and biosecurity check-in facility at Paraparaumu Beach to a smaller and more sensible option than the hugely expensive $15 million proposal that has previously been bandied about by Council.


In his Economic Development Plan, Gwynn Compton has also indicated he is supportive of initiatives such as the development of a National Whale Museum and Marine Discovery Centre in Kāpiti, as well as re-opening the recently closed i-SITE in a suitable location that works better for visitors to the district.

Other economic development initiatives Gwynn Compton intends to pursue include working with government to identify opportunities for more departments to locate new teams out on the Kāpiti Coast - similar to the Police Digital Communications Centre, expanding the ongoing work with iwi to support Māori businesses and to better tell and celebrate Kāpiti’s rich Māori heritage, and build on the successful Kāpiti Arts Trail to create a broader “Creative Coast” year-round programme of events to support both the arts trail and highlight Kāpiti’s creative sector.

“Backing local businesses to deliver more jobs, higher wages, and new opportunities for Kāpiti Coasters will help create the sustainable and diverse economy we need to ensure Kāpiti remains the best place in New Zealand to live, work, and raise a family for years to come.”


Gwynn Compton's full economic development policy is available at www.gwynncompton.co.nz/policies

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Gwynn Compton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Being The Aussies’ Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. If not for the surprise election result, Ardern would almost certainly ... More>>

 

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 