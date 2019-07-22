Boil water advisory – Downlands and Te Moana Rural Schemes
Due to recent weather conditions, consumers on Downlands and Te Moana Water rural water supplies are advised to boil all water for human consumption.
This includes water for:
*
Drinking
* Food preparation
* Making Ice
* Brushing Teeth
* Washing Dishes
This applies to customers on the Geraldine Downs zone of Te Moana Water Supply, but not those on Geraldine Flat (fed from Tripp Road)
This does not apply to Downlands customers in Pareora and St Andrews.