Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horse sanctuary owner prosecuted after neglecting pony

Monday, 22 July 2019, 11:54 am
Press Release: SPCA

Horse sanctuary owner prosecuted after neglecting a pony in her care


Toppa

An Auckland woman has been sentenced after neglecting a pony in her care, causing the pony prolonged and unnecessary pain.

Debbie Barker pleaded guilty in the Waitakere District Court to one charge of ill-treatment of a pony in her care named Toppa, causing the pony unreasonable and unnecessary pain and distress. On Friday she was sentenced to three months’ community detention, 100 hours’ community work, disqualified from owning any animals for 6 years, ordered to pay reparations of $860.45 and $282 in solicitors costs.

SPCA has received multiple previous complaints regarding the condition of Horse Havan horses and paddocks, dating as far back as 2008.

This case began in October 2016, when SPCA Inspectors visited Horse Havan and observed Toppa the pony who had light body condition, had all four overgrown hooves, and was walking abnormally. They left a notice of entry requesting the defendant to urgently contact SPCA, and instructed that Toppa’s hooves needed urgent attention.

The defendant contacted the Inspectors and claimed a veterinarian and farrier had assessed Toppa, but the Inspectors later established that the vet was only asked to inspect Toppa’s eyes, and not her hooves. The defendant also told SPCA Inspectors that Toppa had her hooves treated two weeks ago and the hooves cycled between good and bad.



A week later, SPCA Inspectors again visited Toppa, who was now reluctant to move, and her hooves had not been treated as required or as claimed. The inspectors left another notice of entry requesting urgent contact. No contact was made and the inspectors returned and that day, brought an equine veterinarian to examine the pony.

The vet observed that Toppa was lame in both front feet, with severe laminitis, which can cause the animal intolerable suffering. The way Toppa’s feet were misshapen indicated she had been suffering for a considerable period of time. The vet also said that any lay person could and would see Toppa’s gait and appearance was abnormal. As the condition was so severe and was not able to be treated, on the vet’s recommendation, Toppa was humanely euthanised in order to end her suffering.

The defendant claimed that Toppa was on painkillers and had been seen by a vet many times in the time she had lived at Horse Havan, and that the condition was seasonal. However, the defendant could not outline when Toppa had last been seen by a vet and was not able to produce any records. Enquiries by inspectors did not uncover information to support her claims.

“Any organisation that purports to be a sanctuary, rescue operation, or animal shelter has a duty of care to the animals in their custody. Good intentions are not enough,” says Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.

“In this case, Toppa was left to suffer for a long time, her condition worsening while she was at Horse Havan. The fact that her condition would have been obvious to any lay person is particularly distressing, as her pain was ignored by those at Horse Havan who should have known better.”

[Ends]


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Being The Aussies’ Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. If not for the surprise election result, Ardern would almost certainly ... More>>

 

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 