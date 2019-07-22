Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Formal handover of Marae Feasibility Plans

Monday, 22 July 2019, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Rangitikei District Council

22 July 2019

Rangitīkei District Council has formally handed over Marae Feasibility Plans to Ngāti Hauiti of Rātā Marae as part of Council’s Maori Responsiveness Framework.

Rangitīkei District Councils’ Strategic Advisor for Mana Whenua, Lequan Meihana, said the feasibility study (that included architectural design and process mapping) was the result of eight months intensive work between Ngāti Hauiti, Council, Architects and Planners.

“This is a significant step forward for building and strengthening the relationship between Council, iwi and hapū.

"The focus of this Marae Feasibility Plan has been around the necessary infrastructure and design improvements for Rātā Marae, as well as the physical and cultural centre of Māori identity and mātauranga. It also seeks to act as a foundation document, providing the groundwork for Rātā Marae to apply to Te Puni Kōkiri for funding under its Oranga Marae programme for the building work to be carried out in the future.”

Mr Meihana said one of the key goals of the Marae Feasibility Plan is to strengthen the ability of marae to pass on their ancestral knowledge of whaikōrero, karanga and local mātauranga, tikanga and kawa to descendants.

Neville Lomax speaking on behalf of Rātā Marae said, “the plans that have been developed have been on display around the marae, everybody has been really appreciative and pleased with what the plans will allow us to do in the future.”

Council Strategy and Community Planning Manager, Blair Jamieson, noted that staff have received nothing but full support from Councils elected members, not only for this process, but for showing leadership in, and working with iwi/hapū in the development of RDC’s Māori Responsiveness Framework.

“We (Rangitīkei District Council) would like to acknowledge Murali Bhaskar and Emily Bolam of BOON Team Architects and Cam Twigley of BTW Company Planners and Surveyors for their amazing work and professional contribution throughout this journey. We look forward to working with them again in the future.”

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Rangitikei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Being The Aussies’ Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. If not for the surprise election result, Ardern would almost certainly ... More>>

 

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 