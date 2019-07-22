Impressive C&R team announced for Waitematā Local Board

22 July 2019

Communities and Residents (C&R) is excited to announce its impressive line-up of candidates who will contest the Waitematā Local Board at the Auckland local elections in October. Running on the C&R ticket are local and community advocates Genevieve Brown, Roger Burton, Amy Calway, Josh Doubtfire, Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, DNZM, MNZM, Greg Moyle and Sarah Trotman, ONZM.



“We have a talented team of strong candidates who are excited at the opportunity of representing the residents of Westmere, Grey Lynn, Herne Bay, Ponsonby, Arch Hill, St Marys Bay, Freemans Bay, Newton, Eden Terrace, City Centre, Grafton, Newmarket and Parnell. Our team, in their various roles, have a proven track record of delivering and we will continue to champion our community's needs,” says Waitematā and Gulf councillor candidate and local board candidate Sarah Trotman.

Genevieve Brown is a central city local who has previously lived in Ponsonby and Parnell. Genevieve’s drive, passion for her local community, and extensive business skills will be an asset to the Waitematā Local Board, in which she is determined to make world-class. She would love to see the area as a place where people from around the world can live, work, visit, and invest in. Genevieve will work hard to provide the strong leadership needed to develop an open and multi-purpose waterfront, provide clean and safe streets and an affordable public transport system, and will work to deliver vibrant cultural and sporting entertainment.







Roger Burton is a local Parnell resident and an experienced Board Director with extensive international financial services, risk management and performance improvement consulting experience. Roger brings the right balance of knowledge, skills and experience to add value to the Waitematā Local Board. He will work hard to cut excessive wasteful spending, to support small business to thrive, and to fix the problems Aucklanders face every day, including traffic, sewage, and water infrastructure planning and maintenance.

Amy Calway has lived in the Waitematā Local Board area her whole adult life. She is a valued and well-known member of her local community, mother of two who attend Ponsonby Primary, and currently serves as the Company Director of Event Horizon. She is a founding committee member for Freemans Bay Residents Association and has been at the forefront of many community events, including participation with Franklin Road Christmas Lights for 17 years. Amy's passion for thriving communities, her extensive range of expertise and experience, and her ability to achieve results within budget will be an asset to the local board team.

Josh Doubtfire is a fourth generation Waitematā local and resident of Freemans Bay. He is a loyal Grey Lynn Returned Services Club patron, a previous Board of Trustees member for Western Springs College, and a passionate community advocate. In his various roles, Josh has seen the impact of community support in the lives of families and youth and wants to see this work continued. As a local board member, Josh will drive opportunity and support local groups, push for cleaner waterways, and will work to improve Council’s accountability to its communities and residents.

Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet is co-founder of internationally renowned New Zealand fashion brand WORLD, established in 1989. Denise is a respected businesswoman and wants to make Auckland a true Super City where decision-makers show complete transparency to their communities. She will seek practical and transparent solutions to local issues and will ensure there is smart spending of ratepayer money. Denise has sat on Government Boards, is a prolific public speaker and published author. She is an Ambassador for the IHC Art Awards, the Mental Health Foundation and the Diabetes Foundation. Denise is passionate about her birthplace and has lived in Ponsonby for 32 years.

Greg Moyle has lived in Waitematā for most of his life with his family, and offers a range of experience in senior management, governance and local body politics. Greg has served as Chair of the Western Bays Community Board, as an Auckland City Councillor, and for two previous terms as a Waitematā Local Board member. Greg has had a thriving career, founding a successful retirement planning business, and wants to continue his work in the local community. Greg will be a strong asset to the team and will support local business associations, local sporting organisations and community groups, and will ensure that the heritage and character of local neighbourhoods are preserved.

Sarah Trotman, ONZM has lived in Waitematā for nearly 30 years. She is a respected business and community leader, a successful Trustee and Director, and a celebrant. Sarah has been the driving force behind many major community and economic development initiatives for Auckland and is capable of addressing large and complex issues. For many years, she has been a strong advocate for the communities of the Waitematā Local Board area. In her work, she has developed solutions to end homelessness across the city. Sarah will bring her strategic clarity and commercial acumen to the role, and will ensure Council rebuilds the trust of its residents. Sarah’s 2017 Queen’s Honour was bestowed for services to community and business.

