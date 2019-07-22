Police charge man with making false statement

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond, Waitemata Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making a false statement to Police about his prohibited firearms being stolen.

Last Thursday at about 10pm, Police received a report of a burglary at a property in Coatesville, Auckland.

The man claimed his garage had been broken into and the offenders had gained access to his gun safe, stealing two firearms - a 9mm pistol and a rifle - the night before.

Police made a number of enquiries and carried out a scene examination.

After speaking with the man further, he allegedly admitted to hiding the firearms.

Officers then discovered the two firearms, along with two other semi-automatic firearms, hidden in the ceiling cavity of a walk-in-wardrobe at the property.

The man has been charged with making a false statement and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Friday.

Further firearms charges are likely.

The firearms have been seized and will be destroyed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond says it serves as a reminder to those who try to avoid the prohibited firearms buy-back and amnesty scheme in this way.

“The overwhelming majority of firearms holders have been doing the right thing under the new firearms legislation and we acknowledge their goodwill and cooperation.

This one incident does not reflect the positive response we’ve had with firearms owners across the country who have been working constructively with us through the buy-back and amnesty process.

“This prosecution also sends a message to the small minority who may choose not to comply – if they try to hide their firearms they can face prosecution.

The risk is not worth it.”

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.











© Scoop Media

