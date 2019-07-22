Missing Dunedin teen located
The 13-year-old Dunedin girl missing since Monday 15 July was located today.
The teenager was found safe and well at a Dunedin address.
ENDS
'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced
The next Arms Amendment Bill will:
• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers
Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>
RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released
The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>
Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road
“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>
Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay
Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington
For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>
Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture
Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>