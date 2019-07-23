Have you seen John MacGregor?

Police are searching for 72-year-old John MacGregor, who has been missing from his home in Edendale, Southland, since the early hours of 21 July.

He was wearing a dressing gown and slippers and left in a blue Toyota Corona which was later located on Wyndham Road, south of Mataura.

Police and LandSAR searched the area without result, and will continue the search today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen John since 2am Sunday, and anyone who has any other information that may assist Police.

If you can help please contact Gore Police on (03) 203 9300.











