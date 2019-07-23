Power lines down - Riverhead

Police are advising motorists to avoid part of the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway following a two vehicle collision.

Police were notified of the collision, between a car and truck, at around 9.20am.

There are no reports of serious injuries, however there are some power lines down and a section of the road is currently closed.

The road is expected to be closed for a period of time while the scene is cleared.

There are diversions in place around Princes Street, however Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.

